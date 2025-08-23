Savor the Flavor of Restaurant Week 2025 at 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse!

- Date/time: Aug 23 to Aug 31
- Venue: 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
- Address: 18010 Dallas Parkway, ,, Dallas, TX, 75287
- Web: https://bit.ly/3HMVO5F
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience as 12 Cuts brings the rich tradition of Brazilian churrasco to the heart of Houston. During Restaurant Week, guests can enjoy premium fire-roasted meats carved tableside, a gourmet salad bar bursting with fresh selections, and authentic sides that celebrate bold Brazilian flavors — all at an exclusive $49 price that includes a main course, salad, sides, and dessert.
Whether you’re planning a romantic date night, gathering with friends, or treating yourself to something special, this limited-time offering is the perfect way to experience the best of 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse. Reservations are highly encouraged — secure your table today and make Restaurant Week 2025 a celebration of flavor you won’t forget!
RSVP Here
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama
-
Dallas Rapper BigXthaPlug Arrested
-
1800TW Back to School Cash
-
T-Hood Murder: Cops Name Ky Frost, Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, As Prime Suspect
-
Yella Beezy Trial Date Set in High-Profile Mo3 Murder Case
-
Atlanta Rapper T-Hood’s Death Ruled A Homicide After Autopsy Results
-
Remembering Aaliyah: Dallas Was the Last City to Feel Her Love