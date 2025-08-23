Listen Live
Savor the Flavor of Restaurant Week 2025 at 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse!

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
  • Date/time: Aug 23 to Aug 31
  • Venue: 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
  • Address: 18010 Dallas Parkway, ,, Dallas, TX, 75287
  • Web: https://bit.ly/3HMVO5F

Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience as 12 Cuts brings the rich tradition of Brazilian churrasco to the heart of Houston. During Restaurant Week, guests can enjoy premium fire-roasted meats carved tableside, a gourmet salad bar bursting with fresh selections, and authentic sides that celebrate bold Brazilian flavors — all at an exclusive $49 price that includes a main course, salad, sides, and dessert.

Whether you’re planning a romantic date night, gathering with friends, or treating yourself to something special, this limited-time offering is the perfect way to experience the best of 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse. Reservations are highly encouraged — secure your table today and make Restaurant Week 2025 a celebration of flavor you won’t forget!

