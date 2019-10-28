Salute Her Awards

The Cafe Mocha Radio Show, locally heard Sundays from 7-9 a.m. on MAJIC 94.5, will host Salute Her: Step Into Your Power Cocktail Reception & Awards presented by Toyota USA Friday, November 15 from 6:30-9:30pm at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters. This fundraiser and celebration will bring together Black and Latino women in the Dallas Ft. worth area with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Mocha Cares Foundation that support housing and services to combat homelessness and domestic violence through mentorship programs.

PLEASE NOTE: You must use a desktop or laptop in order to successfully make payment. Mobile purchases will not work.

