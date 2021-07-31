GRAMMY® Award-nominated diamond-certified Dallas, TX maverick Post Malone will host and headline the third annual Posty Fest on October 30-31, 2021. The festival will be hosted exclusively outdoors this year in the open air outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. This marks the return of the acclaimed festival since its last iteration in 2019 and given the demand for this one-of-a-kind festival of music, art, food, culture, and beer – Post has added a second day for 2021.

