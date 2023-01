Parrish Battle of The Bands [Purchase Tickets]

COME EXPERIENCE THE 2ND ANNUAL PARRISH BATTLE OF THE BANDS AND COLLEGE EXPO SUNDAY, JANUARY 15TH AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD IN ARLINGTON TEXAS! COME SEE 10 OF THE TOP HIGH SCHOOL BANDS FROM TEXAS, LOUSIANA, AND TENNESEE COMPETE FOR $50,000! ALONG WITH SPECIAL GUEST PERFORMANCES FROM HBCU MARCHING BANDS, TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AND LANGSTON UNIVERSITY! PLUS CONNECT WITH COLLEGE REPRESENTATIVES ON SITE FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES ACROSS TEXAS AT THE EXPO! EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE. TICKETS ARE ONLY FIFTEEN DOLLARS AT PARRISHBATTLEOFTHEBANDS.COM! DOORS OPEN AT 1PM