Mike Epps No Remorse Comedy Tour[TICKETS]

Actor and comedian, Mike Epps, is set to bring the laughs to Dallas once again with the NO REMORSE COMEDY TOUR. Performing at Texas Trust CU Theatre on April 29 at 8 p.m., Epps will deliver non-stop laughs along with some of comedy’s most talented and sought-after entertainers, including Mike Epps, Dominique, Rudy Rush and Jay Pharoah. Tickets are sale! The all-star lineup will be sure to bring down the house with non-stop laughter for an unforgettable night of comedy!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: