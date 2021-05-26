Karaoke Night with Rickey Smiley

- Date/time: June 2nd, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Arlington Improv
- Address: 309 Curtis Mathes Way, #147, Arlington, Texas, 76018
- Web: More Info
Comedian & National Radio show Host, Rickey Smiley, is taking over the Improv for a riotous night of “Karaoke & Comedy”. Come join Rickey, his DJ and whatever else he has up his sleeve as he brings Karaoke to a whole new level. The evening is a mix of Karaoke wrapped around by comedy. It’s a 2-in-1 show. You are either laughing, dancing or singing!
Click Here to Purchase Your Tickets
Also On 97.9 The Beat: