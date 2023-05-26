Juneteenth FTW 2023 Event Line-Up

Miss Juneteenth 2023 Pageant (June 3): The Miss Juneteenth FTW Scholarship Pageant continues to positively and progressively impact the lives of young women.

A pageant traditionally focuses on judging and ranking the physical attributes of the contestants. However, Miss Juneteenth Pageants have now evolved to include inner beauty, with criteria covering judging of personality, intelligence, talent, character, and charitable involvement, through private interviews with judges and answers to public on-stage questions. Join us as we celebrate Juneteenth and cheer on contestants as they compete for the title of Miss Juneteenth 2023 and a scholarship to enhance their academic future. For tickets, visit https://www.vipsocio.com/event/miss-juneteenth-dfw-2023

Opal’s Walk For Freedom (June 19): Ms.Opal is inviting everyone all across the country to walk 2.5 miles with her this Juneteenth in person or VIRTUALLY, in a show of unity and support for truth in history, racial healing, and understanding.

By reserving a slot in our parade, you will have the opportunity to showcase your creativity, represent your community, and raise awareness of Juneteenth. We encourage a donation of $6.19 in support of the National Juneteenth Museum. To register, head to https://opalswalkftworth.raceroster.com/

Taste of Juneteenth (July 1): The Taste of Juneteenth will be the nation’s premier free-admission food festival showcasing the diversity of Africa and the Diaspora dining scene. The festival will highlight cuisine in Afro-Culture such as Caribbean, Latin, American- Soul, and African, alongside cooking demonstrations, music, art activations, and family fun! For more information: https://www.vipsocio.com/event/taste-of-juneteenth

For more information and links to the full Juneteenth FTW 2023 celebration, head to http://www.juneteenthftw.com