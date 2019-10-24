Join 97.9 The Beat on MONDAY, October 28th, from Noon-7:00 p.m. at the Hooters Dallas West End location to see if you’ve got what it takes to be in the next Hooters Calendar! Hooters Girls lead a one-of-a-kind life, full of fun and opportunities like tuition support for college. This is your opportunity to get one step closer to the Miss Hooters International Pageant where you can compete for big money. Go to https://www.facebook.com/hooters/ for more info!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: