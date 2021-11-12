Head Start of Greater Dallas Pre K Takeover is here! Come to our 5 Pre-K Takeover locations on Tuesday, November 30th 10 to 1 to enroll your child into Head Start. Immunization clinic and covid19 vaccine will be onsite! plus Vendors, Prizes and fun for the entire family! HSGD Pre-K takeover locations near you at Brookhaven, Ferguson Oates, Grand Prairie and Wanda Smith Head Start Centers or the Frazier Townhomes Community Center. For details go to The Beat DFW dot com slash events or HSGD dot org Pre-K Take Over Event. Because Every Child Deserves A Head Start!

