- Date/time: October 4th, 6:00pm to 7:00pm
In the words of the great John Lewis. “My dear friends: Your vote is precious, almost sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have to create a more perfect union.”
Join us on our Facebook pages for the ” Good Trouble” Voting Virtual Town Hall – A Real Discussion on Voting Sunday, October 4 at 6pm.
Join Radio One Dallas own Jazze radio-chica and Dallas key community leaders & guests! We’ll be live on Facebook and to discuss Trump, Biden, absentee voting and everything you need to know for November 3, 2020 ! Your vote counts! Remember – one vote is better than no vote!
Ways to Register
To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. To complete an application, you may:
- Complete an application using the SOS ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to your county election office.
- Contact or visit your local VOTER REGISTRAR to complete the voter registration process.
