In the words of the great John Lewis. “My dear friends: Your vote is precious, almost sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have to create a more perfect union.”

Join us on our Facebook pages for the ” Good Trouble” Voting Virtual Town Hall – A Real Discussion on Voting Sunday, October 4 at 6pm.

Join Radio One Dallas own Jazze radio-chica and Dallas key community leaders & guests! We’ll be live on Facebook and to discuss Trump, Biden, absentee voting and everything you need to know for November 3, 2020 ! Your vote counts! Remember – one vote is better than no vote!

Ways to Register

To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. To complete an application, you may:

Complete an application using the SOS ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to your county election office. Contact or visit your local VOTER REGISTRAR to complete the voter registration process.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: