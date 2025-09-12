Dine for a Cause! Join 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse & Support the American Heart Association!

❤️ Join us at 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse for a special evening in support of the American Heart Association! 🥩✨

Enjoy our incredible Brazilian churrasco experience while giving back to a cause that champions heart health and stronger communities. A night of flavor, fellowship, and purpose awaits.

📅 September 18th, 2025

📍 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

Together, we can make a difference—one plate at a time. ❤️

$20 per person will be donated to the American Heart Association

RSVP Here