Dine for a Cause! Join 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse & Support the American Heart Association!

12 Cuts Brazillian Steakhouse

❤️ Join us at 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse for a special evening in support of the American Heart Association! 🥩✨
Enjoy our incredible Brazilian churrasco experience while giving back to a cause that champions heart health and stronger communities. A night of flavor, fellowship, and purpose awaits.
📅 September 18th, 2025
📍 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
Together, we can make a difference—one plate at a time. ❤️

$20 per person will be donated to the American Heart Association

RSVP Here

