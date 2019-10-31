Back To Events

Customer Appreciation Weekend at DICK'S Sporting Goods

Customer Appreciation Weekend
  Date/time: November 3rd

Join 97.9 the Beat as we celebrate Customer Appreciation weekend at DICK’S Sporting Goods in Prosper at The Gates of Prosper. We’ll be here from Sunday, November 3rd, 12 pm to 2 pm with great giveaways, raffles and more! Take your best shot in our Longest Drive Contest. You can also enter to win a $1,000 Shopping Spree or a Yeti Roadie 20 Cooler. The Drawing will take place at 5pm. No purchase necessary. Winner not required to be present at the time of the drawing.  https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/

