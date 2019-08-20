Back To Events

Conn’s HomePlus is Celebrating Labor Day!

Add to Calendar
Conn's HomePlus
  • Date/time: August 31st

Look for the big red tags for big savings throughout the store!!  Plus, the Conn’s Low Payment Finder is a breakthrough in financing! Use it to find a low payment tailored to you, whether you have good credit or you’re building credit.

Join 97.9 The Beat & Veda Loca at Conn’s Labor Day Celebration this Saturday 8/31 from 12n-2p at 2021 N TOWN EAST BLVD in Mesquite.  Come join the fun and get in on all the incredible deals, gifts and surprises! Hope to see you there!

