Blue Cross Blue Shield FREE Open Enrollment Event!

- Date/time: November 16th, 10:00am to 12:00pm
- Venue: Sanitas Medical Center
- Address: 2021 North Town East Boulevard TX, Suite 500, Mesquite, TX, 75150
- Web: More Info
It’s time to choose your 2020 health coverage.
97.9 The Beat will be onsite Saturday, November 16th from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sanitas Medical Center in Mesquite.
Their licensed representatives will help you choose the coverage you need.
They’ll also have free wellness checks, healthy food and community resources.
***FREE BAGS OF GROCERIES WHILE SUPPLIES LAST***
Also On 97.9 The Beat: