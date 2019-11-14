Blue Cross Blue Shield FREE Open Enrollment Event!

It’s time to choose your 2020 health coverage.

97.9 The Beat will be onsite Saturday, November 16th from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sanitas Medical Center in Mesquite.

Their licensed representatives will help you choose the coverage you need.

They’ll also have free wellness checks, healthy food and community resources.

***FREE BAGS OF GROCERIES WHILE SUPPLIES LAST***

Also On 97.9 The Beat: