Black Excellence Night 2020

CELEBRATING DIVERSITY AND EMPOWERING MINORITY COMMUNITIES

Black Excellence Night is our annual diversity and inclusion event that celebrates and recognizes black leaders and promotes small businesses. It also empowers black professionals and families by addressing topics on the individual, societal and economic development and growth. Black Excellence Night collaborates with NBA teams to support diversity and inclusion in the community and brings a unique element to the Night of Celebration.

Proceeds raised from the event will support startup capital for minority-owned small businesses and scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

3rd Annual Black Excellence Night inside the American Airlines Center (Arena and Concourse Area) on Friday, March 6, 2020!! Door Opens at 12:30 p.m.

Inside of Black Excellence Night, you will enjoy:

– Networking & Socializing

– Professional Job Fair

– Small Business Vendor Expos

– Panel Series + Keynote Address

– Dallas Mavericks + Memphis Grizzlies Game

– Pre/Post Game Activities

– Black Excellence Night Afterparty

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

This is a family-friendly event. Kids are welcomed but will require a ticket.

If you do not purchase your ticket from the Black Excellence Night ticket link, you will not be allowed in the event or the Arena before the game. You cannot separate the ticket to attend one event. Final ticket prices are listed on the ticket site at mavsgroup.com/events/BlackExcellence

Guests are able to park where parking is allowed. Lexus garage will be open; cost $25

Must be 21+ to attend the Black Excellence Night Afterparty (no exceptions)

For more information, please contact Founder, Deonna McGary at BlackExcellenceNight@gmail.com.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: