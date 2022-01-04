Back To Events

Black Excellence Night [TICKETS]

Black Excellence Night 2022
  • Date/time: March 5th, 11:00am to 5:00pm
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Mark your calendars for 2022 BLACK EXCELLENCE NIGHT!

Join us in celebrating the past and future of EXCELLENCE in the African American Community! 

It’s time to LEVEL UP! Calling all DFW Black Professionals of DFW to show up and show out for an action packed day of excellence March 5,2022 at @AAC. Enjoy a night of elite connections with various professionals, employers and entrepreneurs of #DALLAS.

What you can expect:

A job fair

Vendor Expo

Endless Networking Opportunities

 Leadership Panel

🏀🎉Mavs Game and AFTER PARTY!

PURCHASE TICKETS

