Join Radio One Dallas at Black Excellence Night!

January 22nd at the American Airlines Center You can enjoy enjoy the essence of BLACK EXCELLENCE while educating and empowering yourself through the Black Leader Speaker Series, Moderated by our very own- Jaime Goodspeed, networking opportunities, Mixers, and the Dallas Mavs game and after party! Our very own Big Bink will also be in attendance moderating and giving free game, so help us advance Equity in Black communities worldwide!