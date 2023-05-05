Back To Events

BIG 3 Summer of Fire 2023[Purchase Tickets]

Add to Calendar
Big 3
  • Date/time: July 1st, 1:00pm to 7:00pm

 It’s a SUMMER OF FIRE as the BIG3 makes its “Fan”tastic return to Dallas July 1st back at the American Airlines Arena.

Come see former NBA GREATS like Joe Johnson, Leandro Barbosa, Jason Richardson, Michael Beasley, Will Bynum, Mario Chalmers and more Coached by Hall of Famers like Dr. J, The Iceman, The Glove, Agent Zero, Stephen Jackson and Lisa Leslie.
Come with your boys. Bring your kids. It’s fun for the whole family. Tickets start at just $20 dollars. July 1st at the American Airlines Arena.

PURCHASE TICKETS

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Close