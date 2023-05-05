BIG 3 Summer of Fire 2023[Purchase Tickets]

It’s a SUMMER OF FIRE as the BIG3 makes its “Fan”tastic return to Dallas July 1st back at the American Airlines Arena.

Come see former NBA GREATS like Joe Johnson, Leandro Barbosa, Jason Richardson, Michael Beasley, Will Bynum, Mario Chalmers and more Coached by Hall of Famers like Dr. J, The Iceman, The Glove, Agent Zero, Stephen Jackson and Lisa Leslie.

Come with your boys. Bring your kids. It’s fun for the whole family. Tickets start at just $20 dollars. July 1st at the American Airlines Arena.