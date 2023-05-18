97 Days of Summer Block Party!

- Date/time: June 3rd, 12:00pm to 5:00pm
The #97DaysofSummer Community Block Party returns Saturday June 3rd! Kicking off in #FortWorth, join us for a day of family fun and play! Come check out vendors, resources, food trucks and more. Starting at 11a the fun doesn’t stop until 2p.
