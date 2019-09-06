9/11 First Responder Drop Off Donations

Each Year 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 join together in support of our local firefighters in the DFW area.

97.9 The Beat and MAJIC 94.5 will take a tour around the DFW area including Denton, McKinney, Arlington and a host of other cities,

our goal is to empower our first responders and to just say THANK YOU!

On September 11, 2019 both radio stations will hit the road to make a food and drink (water, sodas) drop off stop at 8 area fire stations.

Please join us to say Thank You to our first responders!

