Source: Urban One Creative Services & Oak Cliff Chamber Oak Cliff Empowered, In / Urban One Creative Services

The 3rd annual Taste of Oak Cliff is here! Come out and experience the taste our way with restaurants and food trucks from Oak Cliff and surrounding cities serving their best dishes on September 17th & 18th. The Taste of Oak Cliff festivities will take over several blocks at 221 W. 12th St. in the heart of the neighborhood and turn them into the ultimate foodie experience. Event entry is $20 for adults & $13 for kids. Visit www.tasteoakcliff.com for more information. This will be an experience you will remember!

GET MY TICKET