Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

3rd Annual She Is Awards

Get your tickets now for the 3rd annual SHE IS... Awards celebrating Women’s History Month on Sunday, March 8th! 

Add to Calendar

She Is graphic

Get your tickets now for the 3rd annual SHE IS… Awards celebrating Women’s History Month on Sunday, March 8th! This year is about balance and bloom, Join us as we recognize women leaders in the DFW for their work in our community. Enjoy fun, food, networking and entertainment as we celebrate our ladies. Tickets can be found at SheIsAwards2026.eventbrite.com or on our station website! 

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close