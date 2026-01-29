- Date/time: Mar 8
- Venue: ASTORIA EVENT VENUE
- Address: 3216 ROYALTY ROW, IRVING, TX, 75062
- Web: https://sheisawards26.eventbrite.com
Get your tickets now for the 3rd annual SHE IS… Awards celebrating Women’s History Month on Sunday, March 8th! This year is about balance and bloom, Join us as we recognize women leaders in the DFW for their work in our community. Enjoy fun, food, networking and entertainment as we celebrate our ladies. Tickets can be found at SheIsAwards2026.eventbrite.com or on our station website!
