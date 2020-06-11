2nd Annual Gun Violence Awareness Weekend Hosted By Bria Whitaker

Join the Charles E. Whitaker Jr. Foundation for gun violence awareness weekend. Friday, June 12 at 7:00pm a zoom discussion will be hosted and topics including being black in 2020 as well as the importance of love, mentorship, accountability, and love will be discussed. That following Saturday, a walk/run will be held in remembrance of loved ones lost to gun violence.

This organization was created by Bria Whitaker who is the daughter to slain Dallas Firefighter and Paramedic Charles “Chucky” Whitaker. The foundation was created to remember the legacy of the fallen hero Charles E. Whitaker Jr., who was murdered back in February 2008 in Peoria, AZ. Bria’s intentions for the foundation is to honor and make sure her father’s tenacious spirit, charming personality, heroic efforts, generosity, and authenticity will never be forgotten.

Charles served as a firefighter and paramedic in Dallas County for 14 years. Throughout his service, over those years he worked for Station 34 (Pleasant Grove) and then later transitioned to Station 49 (Oak Cliff).

