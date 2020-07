Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out the Carolina rapper living life from inside the house. After a couple days too many gone away from home , Da Baby goes live while on daddy duty. How bout some sports,and random bar talking while giving son game on the gram. Press play to see what happens when you give a kid a chance to chime.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)