Jesse Salazar
Lil Baby Posts Tracklist for ‘My Turn’

Lil Baby is showing the heat he’s been working on in the studio as he gets ready for the release of “My Turn.” 20 songs in all which includes the smash “Woah” and will feature big names in the game including Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Young Thug and Moneybagg Yo. Check out the list and the video to “Sum 2 Prove” below!

My Turn Tracklist

1. “Get Ugly”

2. “Heatin Up” (feat. Gunna)

3. “How”

4. “Grace” (feat. 42 Dugg)

5. “Woah”

6. “Live Off My Closet” (feat. Future)

7. “Same Thing”

8. “Emotionally Scarred”

9. “Commercial” (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

10. “Forever” (feat. Lil Wayne)

11. “Can’t Explain”

12. “No Sucker” (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

13. “Sum 2 Prove”

14. “We Should” (feat. Young Thug)

15. “Catch the Sun” (From Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack)

16. “Consistent”

17. “Gang Signs”

18. “Hurtin”

19. “Forget That” (feat. Rylo Rodriquez)

20. “Solid”

lil baby , my turn , Playlist

