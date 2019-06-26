Enter lilD’s ‘Hoop Dreams’ Contest!

lilD is taking 5 female hoopers to a WNBA game to watch their future! If you or your daughter is between ages 11-17 and wants to play basketball, tell her to sign up!

All she has to do is tell lilD why she wants to be in the WNBA, and she could go watch the Dallas Wings play the Indiana Fever Friday, July 5th, at College Park Stadium in Arlington.

Deadline is Monday, July 1st. The child must be accompanied by a parent/guardian 18 years old or older.

Click here to enter.

