New Music: Andre 3000 “Me &My (To Bury Your Parents)” + “Look Ma No Hands”

The Latest:
- Ya Don’t Say: New Poll Says Whites Love Kanye More Than Non-Whites
- Veda Loca In The Morning Welcomes 97.9 The Beat’s Newest On-Air Talent: lilD [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Main Event Hosting “Play and Apply” Hiring Event for Toys R Us Employees
- Kruz Newz: 3 Hurt After Family Mistakes Bobcat Kittens for Kittens!
- The #HotelRelayChallenge May Be Sprinting Through A Hotel Near You
- Is It Still Safe To Fly Southwest? Plane Loses Cabin Pressure, Emergency Landing In Dallas [VIDEO]
- Interesting…Lil Pump Attends J. Cole Performance & Is Caught Dancing To ‘1985’
- New Music: Lil Baby ft. Drake “Pikachu”
- Drake Announces “Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour” Featuring Migos!
- Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Is Giving 5 College Students $10K Scholarships
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
