DJ Kayotik
New Video: Migos ft. Drake “Walk It Talk It”

2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

Check out the latest visual off Migos’ Culture 2. Inspired by the music and dance show, Soul Train, Quavo, Takeoff, Offset and Drizzy bring their 70’s culture to Culture Ride, hosted by Ron Delirious aka Jamie Foxx.

