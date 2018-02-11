Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Farmer’s Market Sunday’s

Jazzi Black
7 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sunday’s are meant for going to church, then visiting the Farmer’s Market right after.

This is possibly one of the greatest experiences I’ve had in Dallas thus far! You’re probably thinking, HOW? How could a market possibly be “fun”? Well, on top of them being located centrally in Downtown Dallas they “exists to cultivate a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle for all of North Texas.” as provided by the Dallas Farmers Market website. It’s been around since 1941 and has offered nothing but organic and authentic products and services for almost eight decades. Not only can you stop by to grab some of your favorite groceries but also spend some time inside their mini-mall and get a taste of different foods from around the world ranging from baklava to cajun food. They also have really incredible novelty stores to shop around, and an insanely cool inventory of local Dallas gear like t-shirts, buttons, and house decor.  Enough of all the talking, check out the gallery from my visit to the Farmer’s Market and take some time to spend the day with them after work or on the weekends!

 

Happy Adventure!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Farmer’s Market Sunday’s

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
Travis Scott Presented with the Key to Missouri…
 5 hours ago
02.11.18
Folks Have A Lot To Say About Snapchat’s…
 6 hours ago
02.11.18
If Your Friends Don’t Hype You Up Like…
 7 hours ago
02.11.18
Check Out This Elderly Man’s Reaction When He…
 7 hours ago
02.11.18
The Baddest Chips: Trina Is Literally A Snack!
 7 hours ago
02.11.18
Self-Love: Tracee Ellis Ross Jokes About Her Lazy…
 1 day ago
02.10.18
A Fake African Lawyer Has Been Arrested For…
 1 day ago
02.10.18
The Obama Beard Has Twitter Losing Its Mind
 1 day ago
02.10.18
Chris Brown Suggests A Super Tour Featuring Him,…
 1 day ago
02.10.18
Remember The Time: Kanye Almost Made Free Flip…
 1 day ago
02.10.18
Here’s How Much Folks In Miami Missed Dwyane…
 1 day ago
02.10.18
LOL: See The Viral Prank That’ll Have You…
 1 day ago
02.10.18
Cardi B Was Almost Attacked By A Cheetah…
 1 day ago
02.10.18
Spring Fest 2018
Springfest Artist BlocBoy JB & Drake “Look Alive”…
 2 days ago
02.09.18
One Semi-Twerking Grandma Is Proof That Age Is…
 2 days ago
02.09.18
There’s Already A Petition For ‘Black Panther’ —…
 2 days ago
02.09.18
photos