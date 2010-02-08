CLOSE
6 DIY Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him

Don’t break the bank this Valentine’s Day when buying gifts for your man. Instead, make them yourself. Not only will you save money, but the effort made will show him how much you really love him!

Click the links to find out what materials you may need and to read step-by-step instructions!

Button-Heart Cuff Links

Let him wear your heart on his sleeve with a set of symbolic cuff links, fashioned from mother-of-pearl buttons and silk beading cord.

valentines-day-diy

Felt Fortune Cookies

Here’s an easy way to share a few sweets and express your sentiments – be sure to add some romantic sayings inside!

valentines-day-diy

Brown Paper Bag Photo Album

Here’s a creative (and eco-friendly) way to say, “I love you!” The scrapbook includes six pages and several tags, hidden in pockets, for additional photos/journaling.

valentines-day-diy

Heart-Shaped Soap And Bath Fizzies

These gifts are both sweet and sexy! Once he opens these gifts, make your way over to the bathtub or shower together!

valentines-day-diy

Necktie Envelope

A tie is a classic gift for him. Make it even more enticing by presenting it in a handmade fabric envelope that he can use for travel. Basic sewing skills are all you need to stitch one up from traditional shirting fabric. And don’t forget to seal it with a heart tag.

valentines-day-diy

