UniverSoul Circus Presents The Beat Summer Tour!

Meet me this Friday July 16th at THE MLK Recreation Center. I’m gonna be out there doing my show and having a blast with the community! Come support YOUR community! And for more info on UniverSoul Circus please visit http://www.universoulcircus.com/

Check out all my tour stops in the community below!

07/23            10A to 2P

Sycamore Community Center

2525 East Rosedale

Fort Worth, Texas 76105

Contact: Office (817) 871-7675 ; Eric (Munchy) 817-994-8961

07/30                        10A to 2P            Mayors Back To School Registration Site

Cobb Field House

1702 Robert B Cullum Blvd

Dallas, Texas 75210

