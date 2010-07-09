UniverSoul Circus Presents The Beat Summer Tour!

0 reads Leave a comment
Meet me this Friday July 16th at THE MLK Recreation Center. I’m gonna be out there doing my show and having a blast with the community! Come support YOUR community! And for more info on UniverSoul Circus please visit http://www.universoulcircus.com/
Check out all my tour stops in the community below!
07/23 10A to 2P
Sycamore Community Center
2525 East Rosedale
Fort Worth, Texas 76105
Contact: Office (817) 871-7675 ; Eric (Munchy) 817-994-8961
07/30 10A to 2P Mayors Back To School Registration Site
Cobb Field House
1702 Robert B Cullum Blvd
Dallas, Texas 75210
