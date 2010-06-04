T.I. Will Perform At The BET Awards!!

Grammy-winning rapper T.I. will reportedly make his return to the BET Awards this year after infamously being arrested at the ceremony in 2007 on federal gun charges.

According to reports, the “King of the South” will be performing at the event.

T.I. will make his official comeback as a performer taking the stage at BET’s 2010 BET Awards. The “I’m Back” rapper joins the previously announced line up of performers including Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj and Diddy. (Singersroom)

New York rapper Fabolous recently talked about facing off against nominees like Jay-Z and Ludacris at this year’s event.

“I’m very appreciative of that,” Fab said acknowledging his BET Awards nominations. “We make music and you hope that it’s well received and I hope to win an award, you know, to be nominated is the first step in that so I can’t wait to go there to the BET Awards, [see] the festivities, watch the great performances and see if I can bring one home.” (Miss LS)

Jay-Z and Beyonce lead this year’s ceremony with the most nods.

Rapper Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce, will compete in three categories at the 2010 BET Awards. They’re both nominated for video of the year, best collaboration and viewers’ choice. Jay-Z received two nominations in the video of the year category, which includes newcomers B.o.B and Melanie Fiona. Jay-Z is the top contender with five nominations; he’s also up for best male hip-hop artist. Beyonce, Fiona and Alicia Keys, who follow with four nods each, are all up for best R&B female artist. R&B crooner Trey Songz also received four nominations. (ABC News)

T.I. was busted on gun charges in Georgia in October 2007 and later served a one-year jail sentence.

Federal agents targeted Harris in 2007 after they arrested his body guard, who bought guns from undercover agents. He said the three machine guns and two silencers were for Harris. Shortly after the bodyguard arrest, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrested T.I. when he took delivery of the weapons from the bodyguard. The arrest took place just hours before, and blocks away from where Harris was to receive two awards at the 2007 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta. As part of his plea deal, Harris agreed to spend 1,500 hours talking to at-risk children and teens; including 1,000 due before prison. After he is released, Harris has a year on house arrest and two more on probation. The government fined him $100,000. (Access Atlanta)

The annual BET ceremony is set to kick-off Sunday, June 27th from Los Angeles, California.

