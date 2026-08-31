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Social Media Is Not Holding Back on This 49ers Scammer

Social media is reacting to the viral 49ers scammer. See the funniest and most talked-about reactions making rounds online.

Published on August 31, 2026
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Source: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / Getty

If you are chronically online, you’ve probably seen—or at least heard about—the fake 49ers player Deajon Love. The 35-year-old allegedly scammed women on dating apps by claiming he played for the San Francisco 49ers. He reportedly went as far as using fake, AI-generated clips and photos on Instagram to make the story believable.

Love also allegedly used AI to create a fake Google overview about himself, filling it with false information that made it appear as though he was a legitimate NFL player.

TRENDING: Shannon Sharpe Cracks Jokes Over 49ers Owner’s Prostitution Arrest, His Scandal Resurfaces

According to authorities, Love allegedly scammed about 25 women out of roughly $1.3 million. He would meet the women through dating apps and eventually introduce them to his supposed “financial advisor,” an 18-year-old boy named Taylor. Authorities say Love had allegedly been running the scheme for about four years.

Love was arrested by federal authorities on August 24, 2026, at the Boise Airport in Idaho.

TRENDING: Flag On The Play! FBI Arrests Fake 49ers Player For Allegedly Scamming Women Out Of $1.8M, Social Media Drags ‘Wide Deceiver’ Drama

The alleged scam has caught the attention of thousands of people online, with social media users reacting to the details of the elaborate scheme. From the fake NFL career to the AI-generated photos and fake Google information, people on the internet have plenty to say about the $1.3 million NFL romance scam.

Here are some of the reactions making the rounds online.

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