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Kirk Franklin Gets Real: You Can Be Saved & Still Be YOU

Kirk Franklin Gets Real: You Can Be Saved & Still Be YOU

Kirk Franklin opens up about gratitude, identity, faith and the Bible character he’d have in his crew!

Published on August 31, 2026
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41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kirk Franklin is entering a new chapter with gratitude at the center.

The gospel superstar recently sat down with Jazzi Black on The Kickback to talk about his new single, “Thank You For Everything,” featuring legendary vocalist Karen Clark Sheard. The collaboration brings together two powerhouse voices for a song centered on gratitude and recognizing God’s presence through every season.

But Franklin’s conversation with Jazzi went far beyond the new music.

For people who are new to Christ, Franklin shared perspective on one of the more complicated parts of faith: becoming a new person without believing you have to erase the person you were.

The conversation touched on identity, mentorship and Franklin reflected on his journey and the lessons that have shaped him along the way.

And because this is The Kickback, there was plenty of fun mixed in. Jazzi took Franklin back to his school days, asking whether his mother ever had to make an appearance after getting “that call” from school.

The conversation wrapped with a hilarious Faith Fast Round, where Franklin was asked which Bible character he would call if he needed somebody to fight — proving that even a conversation about faith can have a little personality.

And one unexpected discovery made its way into the conversation: “kirk” means “church” in Scottish and Northern English dialects.

From new music to navigating faith and identity, Franklin offers a conversation for longtime believers, young disciples and anyone still figuring out what their walk with Christ looks like.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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