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Muncie Man Accused of Luring Woman Into Car, Raping Her

Devin Nealy was arrested on preliminary charges of rape, criminal confinement, kidnapping and sexual battery.

Published on August 29, 2026
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MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who reportedly had a history of offering women around the city rides is accused of inviting an 18-year-old into his car to smoke weed and then driving her to a remote location where he forced himself upon her.

Devin Nealy, 36, was arrested on Thursday on preliminary charges of rape, criminal confinement, kidnapping and sexual battery.

Headshot of a serious-looking Black man with a shaved head and a white shirt.
Devin Nealy (Source: Delaware County Jail)

According to court documents, an 18-year-old woman contacted Muncie police on Sunday and accused the man of raping her in his vehicle on Saturday night.

The woman said she’d been walking in the area of Thomas Park when Nealy rolled up in his charcoal gray SUV and complimented her. He then allegedly lured her into his vehicle with the promise of smoking weed.

Once she was in the vehicle, however, he drove off to an alley where he allegedly began to fondle her. Nealy is accused of then driving her to an area near 5th and Elliot streets where the alleged rape occurred inside his vehicle.

The woman told police she’d tried to push Nealy off, but he’d climbed on top of her.

The woman was only able to identify Nealy because he asked for her Instagram page and then followed her on the social media platform.

Responding officers noted bruising on the woman’s body that aligned with her story.

Court documents note that Nealy was already on the Muncie Police Department’s radar due to other reports of him pulling up near women and offering them rides or asking if they wanted to smoke weed.

Police caught up to Nealy on Thursday and questioned him about the woman’s allegations. Nealy allegedly told police that he and the woman “had sex,” but then reportedly told officers that looking back on it, he “knew (the woman) did not want to have sex with him.”

At this time, no official charges have been filed in this case. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.

Rape, as a Level 3 felony, can carry a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison.

Muncie Man Accused of Luring Woman Into Car, Raping Her was originally published on wibc.com

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