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Mother of Rashod Bateman’s Child Recants Assault Claim

Published on August 26, 2026
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Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The mother of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s child has recanted part of her original account of a June 3 dispute that led to Bateman’s arrest.

In a June 8 email obtained by Bateman’s attorney and reported by WMAR-2 News, the woman said Bateman did not push her into a wall or physically harm her. She said her earlier statements were made while she was upset and that bruises and marks observed by police were self-inflicted.

According to a Monroe County Police Department incident report, the woman initially told officers that she and Bateman argued at their home while their three-month-old child slept nearby. She had alleged that Bateman pushed her into a wall during the dispute.

RELATED: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Facing Family Violence Charges in Georgia

The report also details a later confrontation after the woman left the home. Police said the two agreed to meet at a pizza restaurant after Bateman expressed frustration about not saying goodbye to his daughter.

Investigators said Bateman arrived with a screwdriver and allegedly tried to puncture a tire before striking the vehicle’s windshield and driver’s-side window while the infant was inside the car. Officers reported finding damage consistent with the account, including a puncture mark on the tire.

Bateman was arrested in connection with the incident and later released on $8,000 bond.

The Ravens previously said they were aware of the situation, had communicated with Bateman and notified the NFL. Bateman, 26, has since returned to the team for training camp and regular-season preparations in Baltimore ahead of the September opener.

Mother of Rashod Bateman’s Child Recants Assault Claim was originally published on 92q.com

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