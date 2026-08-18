Von Miller Is Coming Home to Dallas

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing a little Texas homegrown talent back to DFW, signing DeSoto native and future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million, with incentives that could push it to $7.5 million.

Miller, who starred at DeSoto High School before playing at Texas A&M, is heading into his 15th NFL season. And even at 37, the veteran still has plenty left in the tank.

He finished last season with nine sacks for the Washington Commanders, his best total since 2021. For his career, Miller has racked up 138.5 sacks, the most among active players, along with eight Pro Bowl selections, seven All-Pro honors and two Super Bowl rings.

Now, he’ll join a Cowboys defense looking to make some noise. Miller probably won’t be playing every snap like he did during his prime, but Dallas is counting on his experience, leadership and ability to get after the quarterback.

And this one hits different for DFW. Miller grew up right here in North Texas, so Cowboys fans get to watch a hometown kid put on the star.

Miller already celebrated the move on social media, posting “Hereee Weee Gooo” alongside a photo of himself in a Cowboys uniform.

Now the question is: DFW, how y’all feeling? Is Von Miller the veteran piece this defense needed?

Either way, Von Miller is officially coming home.

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