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Watch Dr. Doom Wreak Havoc in New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer

Watch Dr. Doom Wreak Havoc in New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer

Published on August 15, 2026
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A hooded figure in dark armor stands with outstretched hand, surrounded by a fiery, smoky backdrop.
Source: Marvel Studios / EPK.TV

Marvel Studios has dropped a new look at Avengers: Doomsday, turning up the hype for the next massive chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new footage puts Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom front and center while teasing the collision of some of Marvel’s biggest heroes, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men.

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Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Doomsday will bring Downey back to the MCU in an entirely different role after his historic run as Tony Stark/Iron Man. The movie is also expected to set the stage for the next Avengers event, Avengers: Secret Wars. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere December 18.

Check out the trailer below.

Watch Dr. Doom Wreak Havoc in New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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