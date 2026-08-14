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Jess Hilarious' Style Evolution Deserves Our Attention

Jess Hilarious’ Style Evolution Deserves Our Attention

Jess Hilarious has been making us laugh for years, but lately, her fashion has been giving us something else to talk about.

Published on August 14, 2026
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  • Jess Hilarious' fashion ranges from preppy to streetwear, showcasing her versatility and unpredictable style.
  • Her wardrobe choices mirror her vibrant personality, captivating her audience across different platforms.
  • Jess Hilarious' fashion sense has matured alongside her growing media presence, from online comedy to TV co-hosting.
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Jess Hilarious has always known how to command attention. Whether she’s cracking jokes, giving her unfiltered opinion on pop culture, or holding down her seat on The Breakfast Club, the Baltimore native has built a career by showing up exactly as herself. Lately, however, there’s something else grabbing our attention: her fashions.

Hilarious has been serving look after look, and her evolving style is becoming just as fun to watch as her career. One day she’s giving prep-school cool in plaid trousers, a fuzzy cropped sweater, and a tie; the next she’s racking up likes on IG in oversized streetwear, distressed knits, and colorful sneakers. Then she’ll give us ’90s throwback slay in a micro mini, graphic tee, oversized blazer and eye-catching accessories.

While we don’t think that Hilarious is purposely attempting to transform herself into a conventional fashion girl, it’s organically happening because her wardrobe gives off that bold, playful, and unpredictable vibe, as does her personality, which captures her audience each time.

Jess Hilarious is A Fashion Girlie

Born and raised in Baltimore, Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore initially built her audience online with viral comedy skits and her popular “Jess With the Mess” commentary before expanding into stand-up and television. Her résumé grew to include appearances on Wild ’N Out, a starring role on the Fox sitcom Rel, and other television projects.

In 2024, she celebrated another milestone when she officially joined Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy as the third co-host of the nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club. The move further confirmed that Hilarious’ voice extends far beyond comedy.

Now, her style appears to be evolving right alongside her platform. From unexpected layering and menswear-inspired pieces to nostalgic references, statement accessories and plenty of personality, Hilarious is showing us that she knows how to deliver a fashion punchline, too.

Scroll below to see some of Jess Hilarious’ recent looks that have us paying attention.

1. School Girl

 Jess gave schoolgirl style a playful remix, pairing oversized plaid trousers with a fuzzy navy sweater, crisp button-down and striped tie. The tiny popcorn bag added a quirky, yet stylish finishing touch.

2. Streetwear

Jess paired relaxed gray trousers with an oversized striped distressed sweater, layered chains and colorful sneakers for a laid-back, cool look.

3. ’90s Slay

Jess tapped into her vintage bag with this one. A graphic baby tee and gray mini skirt got a polished upgrade with an oversized plaid blazer, while the pink cap, statement glasses and stacked jewelry added pizzaz.

4. Office X Streetwear

Jess put a streetwear spin on office dressing with wide-leg graphic sweats, a crisp button-down and black tie layered beneath a cropped leather jacket. The chunky loafers completed the fly look.

5. Stripe Look

Jess paired green-and-white striped shorts with a sleeveless graphic tee, then threw in strappy hot-pink heels and layers of gold jewelry for an unexpected mix of casual and sexy.

6. Black Sleek Look

Jess went sleek and sultry in an all-black ensemble featuring a cropped vest, relaxed trousers and pointed-toe heels. The burgundy pillbox-style hat and stacked silver necklaces give the monochromatic look an extra dose of attitude.

7. Maximalist Denim

Jess paired a sheer navy top with oversized printed jeans and denim pointed-toe boots, finishing the look with layered jewelry and a denim cap for head-to-toe coolness.

8. Brown Mini Dress

Jess layered a fitted brown mini dress over a sheer white blouse and added striped tights, coordinating pumps, and statement sunglasses for a sassy, feminine look.

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Jess Hilarious’ Style Evolution Deserves Our Attention was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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