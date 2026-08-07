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55 Graduate from IN Meta's Paid AI Infrastructure Program

55 Graduate from IN Meta’s Paid AI Infrastructure Program

Published on August 7, 2026
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America's Workforce Academy built by Modis logo displayed on a large screen, with two people standing in front of it.
Source: Meta / Meta

INDIANAPOLIS — Meta celebrated a milestone in central Indiana on Wednesday, August 6, honoring the inaugural graduating class of its America’s Workforce Academy (AWA).

The Indianapolis cohort is the first graduating class in the nation for the tuition-free program. More than 55 students earned industry credentials, hands-on technical training, and guaranteed job placements in high-demand artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure fields.

Meta created the $115 million nationwide initiative to train thousands of workers for skilled trades required to build and maintain digital infrastructure, including data centers, power generation, and grid modernization. Participants require no prior experience and are paid while completing their training.

Graduates gathered for the ceremony at the Airport Crowne Plaza, where state leaders and program partners recognized their accomplishments.

“They gave me an on-ramp to success in a way, and they gave me the tools that I needed to be able to navigate this new workforce,” said Ethan Blake, a graduate from Fishers. “They gave me the knowledge that I needed to be able to navigate the new workforce, and they gave me a job.”

The training facility prepares students to become fiber technicians, teaching them core skills ranging from basic cabling techniques to advanced installation and network connections.

“You’re not just starting a job; you’re helping build the future of America and Indiana,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich told the graduates. “So my challenge to you is to never stop learning. This is just the start.”

The graduation comes as Meta continues to expand its physical footprint across Indiana, including major data center developments in Lebanon and Jeffersonville.

Meta is proud to be partnering with the National Urban League, the Associated Builders and Contractors and CBRE, as well as community partners across the country including, the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, STRIVE, Boone County Economic Development Corporation (IN), Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce (LA), Workforce Solutions Borderplex (TX) and Ohio Chamber of Commerce (OH).

55 Graduate from IN Meta’s Paid AI Infrastructure Program was originally published on wibc.com

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