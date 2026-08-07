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Alleged Million Dollar NFL Scammer Found Dead In Pool

Mohamed Coulibaly, the alleged architect of a scheme that reportedly cost NFL players $1 million through fraudulent Shopify investments, has been found dead.

Published on August 7, 2026
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An investigation has been launched after an alleged mastermind behind a million-dollar NFL scheme has been found dead.

According to ABC, a man named Mohamed Coulibaly was found dead in a swimming pool of a home in Harrison Township, New Jersey.

His body was discovered when officers were doing a welfare check after concerned family members alerted authorities that they were worried about his well-being.

His death comes just weeks after Barron’s investigation into his allegedly foul business practices. He reportedly took advantage of NFL players by convincing them to invest money in Shopify businesses. The deal was they’d recoup their money from the e-commerce sites plus make profits. However, the successful profits he was showing off were allegedly fake. 

“The athletes and other investors would buy into these e-commerce shops that seemed to be doing really good business based on the sales logs that they were able to review,” said Jacob Adelman of Barron’s Magazine. “But we were able to determine that those transactions were manually input by somebody with access to the backend of these stores. And the purpose of this was to make these athletes think that they had these successful investments in these shops.”

At least three NFL players collectively lost about a million dollars after going into business with Coulibaly, including former New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder, who trusted him because he was pretty close with his friends. Crowder reportedly lost all of his savings he’d invested, around $500,000.

“I don’t want anybody else to get involved in anything like this, and whoever has got involved, I just want to come together and make it right,” Crowder said.

Prior to his death, Coulibaly wasn’t charged with any crime and told Barron’s that he wasn’t running a scam, and it was instead just a misunderstanding.

See social media’s reaction to the alleged scam below.

Alleged Million Dollar NFL Scammer Found Dead In Pool was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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