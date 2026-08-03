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Black Business Month

15 Popular Businesses You Probably Didn't Know Were B...

15 Popular Businesses You Probably Didn’t Know Were Black Owned

From beauty products to food and beverages, here are 15 companies you probably didn't know were Black owned.

Published on August 3, 2026
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  • Black entrepreneurs have built household name brands across diverse industries, often without recognition.
  • The article highlights 15 prominent Black-owned businesses, from FUBU to Slutty Vegan, that may surprise readers.
  • Supporting Black-owned businesses is important, as they continue launching innovative companies nationwide.
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 23, 2026
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

When people think of Black owned businesses, they often think of small local shops. But some of the biggest brands on store shelves and in your favorite shopping centers were founded by Black entrepreneurs.

From beauty products to food and beverages, here are 15 companies you probably didn’t know were Black owned.

RELATED: Top Black Owned Businesses In Indianapolis

RELATED: 20 Black Celebs Who Bring the Heat in the Kitchen 

1. FUBU

Founded by Daymond John, FUBU became one of the defining streetwear brands of the 1990s. The name stands for “For Us, By Us” and helped shape hip hop fashion around the world.

2. SheaMoisture

Before becoming a household name, SheaMoisture was founded by Richelieu Dennis, who built the company around recipes inspired by his grandmother from Sierra Leone. Today, it’s one of the most recognizable natural hair care brands in America.

3. Carol’s Daughter

Lisa Price started making beauty products in her Brooklyn kitchen before growing Carol’s Daughter into a nationally recognized hair and skincare brand.

4. Mielle Organics

Founded by Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics became one of the fastest growing textured hair care brands in the country and is now sold in retailers nationwide.

5. The Lip Bar

After being turned down on Shark Tank, founder Melissa Butler proved the doubters wrong by building one of the fastest growing cosmetic brands in Target stores across the country.

6. BLK & Bold

Need coffee? BLK & Bold became the first nationally distributed Black owned coffee company and can now be found in stores like Target, Whole Foods, and Amazon.

7. Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Named after Nathan “Nearest” Green, the first known African American master distiller, this award winning whiskey brand has become one of the fastest growing spirits companies in the country.

8. Partake Foods

Founder Denise Woodard created allergy friendly cookies after her daughter was diagnosed with food allergies. Today, Partake products are sold at major grocery retailers nationwide.

9. ActOne Group

Founded by Janice Bryant Howroyd with just $1,500, ActOne Group has grown into one of the world’s largest privately owned staffing companies.

10. Bevel

Created by entrepreneur Tristan Walker, Bevel was designed to help reduce razor bumps for people with coarse hair. The grooming brand quickly became a favorite among many men and was later acquired by Procter & Gamble.

11. Curls

If you’ve ever walked down the hair care aisle, you’ve probably seen Curls. The natural hair brand was founded by Mahisha Dellinger and has become a staple in beauty stores across the country.

12. Slutty Vegan

Founded by Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan has transformed plant based burgers into a national phenomenon with restaurants expanding across multiple cities.

13. EatOkra

Often called the Yelp for Black owned restaurants, EatOkra helps users discover thousands of Black owned restaurants across the United States.

14. Harlem Candle Company

Luxury candles inspired by Harlem’s rich cultural history have made this Black owned company a favorite among home décor lovers.

15. Pipsnacks

If you’ve ever grabbed Pipcorn at the grocery store or airport, you’ve supported a Black owned company. The healthier popcorn alternative has appeared on Shark Tank and is now sold nationwide.

Honorable Mentions

  • Pattern Beauty
  • McBride Sisters Collection
  • Golde
  • Forvr Mood
  • The Honey Pot Company
  • Uncle John’s Pride
  • Black Girl Sunscreen
  • Walker & Company Brands
  • Beauty Bakerie
  • Fleur du Mal

Supporting Black Businesses Matters

Black entrepreneurs continue to launch innovative companies across nearly every industry, from beauty and fashion to food, technology, and wellness. While many of these brands have become household names, their founders often don’t receive the same recognition.

The next time you’re shopping online or walking through your favorite store, take a closer look. You might be supporting a Black owned business without even realizing it.

Which of these surprised you the most? Let us know on Facebook, Instagram, or X!

15 Popular Businesses You Probably Didn’t Know Were Black Owned was originally published on hot1009.com

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