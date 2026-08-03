Source: Raymond Hall / Getty 15 Popular Businesses You Probably Didn’t Know Were Black Owned When people think of Black owned businesses, they often think of small local shops. But some of the biggest brands on store shelves and in your favorite shopping centers were founded by Black entrepreneurs. From beauty products to food and beverages, here are 15 companies you probably didn’t know were Black owned.

1. FUBU Founded by Daymond John, FUBU became one of the defining streetwear brands of the 1990s. The name stands for “For Us, By Us” and helped shape hip hop fashion around the world.

2. SheaMoisture Before becoming a household name, SheaMoisture was founded by Richelieu Dennis, who built the company around recipes inspired by his grandmother from Sierra Leone. Today, it’s one of the most recognizable natural hair care brands in America.

3. Carol’s Daughter Lisa Price started making beauty products in her Brooklyn kitchen before growing Carol’s Daughter into a nationally recognized hair and skincare brand.

4. Mielle Organics Founded by Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics became one of the fastest growing textured hair care brands in the country and is now sold in retailers nationwide.

5. The Lip Bar After being turned down on Shark Tank, founder Melissa Butler proved the doubters wrong by building one of the fastest growing cosmetic brands in Target stores across the country.

6. BLK & Bold Need coffee? BLK & Bold became the first nationally distributed Black owned coffee company and can now be found in stores like Target, Whole Foods, and Amazon.

7. Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Named after Nathan “Nearest” Green, the first known African American master distiller, this award winning whiskey brand has become one of the fastest growing spirits companies in the country.

8. Partake Foods Founder Denise Woodard created allergy friendly cookies after her daughter was diagnosed with food allergies. Today, Partake products are sold at major grocery retailers nationwide.

9. ActOne Group Founded by Janice Bryant Howroyd with just $1,500, ActOne Group has grown into one of the world’s largest privately owned staffing companies.

10. Bevel Created by entrepreneur Tristan Walker, Bevel was designed to help reduce razor bumps for people with coarse hair. The grooming brand quickly became a favorite among many men and was later acquired by Procter & Gamble.

11. Curls If you’ve ever walked down the hair care aisle, you’ve probably seen Curls. The natural hair brand was founded by Mahisha Dellinger and has become a staple in beauty stores across the country.

12. Slutty Vegan Founded by Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan has transformed plant based burgers into a national phenomenon with restaurants expanding across multiple cities.

13. EatOkra Often called the Yelp for Black owned restaurants, EatOkra helps users discover thousands of Black owned restaurants across the United States.

14. Harlem Candle Company Luxury candles inspired by Harlem’s rich cultural history have made this Black owned company a favorite among home décor lovers.

15. Pipsnacks If you’ve ever grabbed Pipcorn at the grocery store or airport, you’ve supported a Black owned company. The healthier popcorn alternative has appeared on Shark Tank and is now sold nationwide.

Honorable Mentions Pattern Beauty

McBride Sisters Collection

Golde

Forvr Mood

The Honey Pot Company

Uncle John’s Pride

Black Girl Sunscreen

Walker & Company Brands

Beauty Bakerie

Fleur du Mal