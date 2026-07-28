Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

The Official Trailer for 'Children of Blood and Bone' Has Arrived

The Official Trailer for ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Has Arrived

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A close-up portrait of a young woman with dark skin, braided hair, and dramatic makeup against a red background.
Source: EPKTV / Children of Blood and Bone

Moviegoers are getting ready to return to a world where magic, royalty and rebellion collide. Children of Blood and Bone, the long-awaited adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, is set to hit theaters on January 15, 2027, bringing one of the most celebrated young adult fantasy stories of the past decade to the big screen. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film blends African mythology, action and adventure into an epic tale of hope and resistance.

RELATED: Fans React to Announcement of New Black Panther Star David Jonsson

RELATED: The Odyssey Memes and Reactions Are Almost as Good as the Movie

The story is set in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, where magic has been wiped out after a brutal campaign against the Maji, a group of people born with extraordinary abilities.

Bringing Orïsha to life is an impressive ensemble cast featuring Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, Damson Idris as Prince Inan, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari and Tosin Cole as Tzain. They’re joined by Hollywood heavyweights Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Regina King, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo and Lashana Lynch, making the adaptation one of the most star-studded fantasy films in recent years.

With an acclaimed director, a powerhouse cast and a story that has already captivated millions of readers worldwide, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2027.

Check out the trailer below.

The Official Trailer for ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Has Arrived was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

21 Savage Suffers Tragic Family Loss After Death Of Nephew

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It

Hip-Hop Wired
Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con

David Jonsson's Casting As New Black Panther Has The Reactions on Vibranium

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
30 Items
Work  |  T.E. Thomas

High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

Comments
10 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Keenan Higgins

Taste? Jaden Smith Drops A $1,890 "Lettuce" Louboutin Loafer

Comments
Relationships  |  Kerbi Lynn

Bye, Messy Miserables! Giannis Antetokounmpo Swiftly Shuts Down Crass Critics Wondering ‘Why He’s With His Wife’—’I Am In Love’

Comments
11 Items
Celebrity News  |  Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Successful Broadway Debut As Zidler In ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Comments
26 Items
Education  |  T.E. Thomas

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close