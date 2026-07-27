Netanyahu Says Mamdani Peddles "Hate Speech,” Web Calls Cap

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is firing back at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his recent video, claiming that Mamdani was “formenting hate” in a recent interview before a meeting with President Donald Trump.

“Look at what he’s doing – He’s fomenting hate,” Netanyahu said. “He’s supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers – Jews, Christians, Muslims. But he’s trying to turn one group against the other.”

He added, “I speak to Jewish-Americans in New York and they’re afraid right now.” Netanyahu then went on to allege that it wasn’t “accidental” that a Jewish man was stabbed on the Upper West Side in attacks last Thursday (July 23). Moshe Yezhak Grunhaus was the second person assaulted, after an Asian man named Chok Sung was stabbed.



The New York Police Department arrested Raul Morales, who allegedly yelled “Allahu akbar” during the stabbings according to eyewitnesses. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Morales’ motive was being investigated, but didn’t rule out mental illness.

Netanyahu’s attacks on Mamdani come after the mayor reiterated his willingness to arrest the prime minister in accordance with the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in November 2024, where Netanyahu (who has called the charges of genocide “bogus”) was convicted of war crimes.



The Israeli leader is set to meet President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (July 28), and to attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham. He intends to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in September.



As Netanyahu’s interview video appeared online, several critics pointed out his ICC conviction and the irony of claiming the mayor spreads hate as Israel’s military is still on the offensive in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of 73,000 since the initial attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Others called out the increasing disapproval rating that Netanyahu and Israel have received in opposition to Mamdani as a result, who currently enjoys a wave of positive ratings.

1. Mehdi Hasan