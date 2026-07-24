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STATEWIDE — Summer break is almost over in Indiana. While some students may be ready to go back to school, others aren’t.

In fact, some feel nervous or anxious about it, and health leaders say that’s okay. Kimble Richardson is with Community Health Network. He spoke about how parents can notice if their kid feels nervous or anxious. Richardson says nervousness and anxiety stem from the same feelings. The difference comes down to how kids interpret those feelings.

“It’s okay to be anxious about going to school,” Richardson said in an interview with FOX 59.

However, parents need to watch for symptoms that signal a deeper problem.

“When you’re worried and you start feeling sick, you start getting headaches, ‘my stomach hurts, I don’t want to go to school, I don’t want to leave the house’–that’s a problem,” Richardson explained.

To spot school anxiety early, parents should pay close attention to changes in their child’s behavior and conversation.

“You know your child. When there starts to be a difference, you notice that they start talking about school more,” Richardson said. “They could also say ‘I don’t know if I want to go to school this year’ or ‘I’m not ready.’ Pick up on those words and those behaviors because that’s a good clue.”

Rather than telling kids to tough it out, parents can help children build coping skills before classes start. Teaching simple techniques like deep breathing can help prevent panic from escalating while being dropped off at school. However, if anxiety persists, parents should consult their child’s pediatrician for support or a referral to a counselor.

Central Indiana districts begin school on July 29, including Beech Grove City Schools and Brownsburg Community School Corporation. Other districts start in early to mid-August, including Center Grove, Indianapolis Public Schools, and Carmel Clay Schools.

Helping Kids Beat Back-to-School Anxiety and Nervousness was originally published on wibc.com