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Braun Backs Plan Requiring Data Centers to Pay Power Costs

The goal is to keep those costs from being passed along to families and other customers through higher utility bills.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Mike Braun Signs Bill
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun / Indiana Governor Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is signing onto a plan that would require big data centers to cover the cost of the power they use.

Braun joined President Donald Trump and other governors in signing a pledge that says companies building large data centers should pay for the extra electricity, equipment and upgrades needed to run them.

The goal is to keep those costs from being passed along to families and other customers through higher utility bills. The pledge also calls for companies to invest in backup power and infrastructure needed to keep the electric grid reliable.

Data centers have become a growing issue in Indiana as more companies look to build facilities that support artificial intelligence and other technology. Supporters say the projects can bring jobs and investment, while some residents worry about the impact on energy use, water and their communities.

Dozens of data center projects have been proposed across the state, and some counties have placed temporary limits on new developments while they consider the long-term effects.

Braun Backs Plan Requiring Data Centers to Pay Power Costs was originally published on wibc.com

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