Listen Live
Close
Trending
Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges Read Full Story →
Local

Former Fever Player: Team Fired Male Employee for Sexual Harassment

Brianna Turner, who's now a member of the Las Vegas Aces, said the Fever told players to stay quiet about the fired employee.

Published on July 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Fever player Brianna Turner claims the team told players not to talk about a male employee who was fired last season for sexual harassment.

Turner played for the Fever for one season in 2025-26. She’s now a member of the Las Vegas Aces.

In a series of posts to X, Turner mentioned the fired employee while also discussing transgender athletes.

“To date there’s been one out trans player in the league. They caused zero problems,” Turner wrote on Wednesday. “An issue that has caused problems though? Last year on my WNBA team a male staff member was fired for sexual harassment, but we were encouraged to keep quiet about it. That is an issue.”

The Fever released a statement on Thursday, but did not directly address Turner’s comments.

“Protecting our players and employees and maintaining a respectful, professional workplace is our top priority,” the Fever said. “Our policy is to take concerns seriously, investigate thoroughly, and act promptly when appropriate to protect the people in our organization and ensure everyone is treated with professionalism and respect. Fostering trust and safety in that process means we do not comment on personnel matters involving former employees.”

Turner’s comments were made after former teammate Sophie Cunningham told ESPN in an interview that she wants to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Former Fever Player: Team Fired Male Employee for Sexual Harassment was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

WNBA: MAY 31 Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington Accused NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With WNBA Players

Hip-Hop Wired
Air Max 95

Nike Music Exec Indicted For Stealing A Milli From The Swoosh Brand

Hip-Hop Wired
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
Rolling Loud 2026

Biggest Takeaways From Loe Shimmy’s New Album, ‘Pretty Girlz Run The World’

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Trending

Trending

Education  |  T.E. Thomas

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

RIH-Laaaaax Y'all: Rihanna Gives Fans Some RIH-lief From Unrelenting Pregnancy Rumors

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close