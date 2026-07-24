Listen Live
Close
Trending
Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges Read Full Story →
Local

Morgan State Launches New Artificial Intelligence Degree

Morgan State University Launching New Artificial Intelligence Degree This Fall

Published on July 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Morgan State University is expanding its academic offerings this fall with a new bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence and an interdisciplinary risk management course designed to prepare students for a changing workforce.

The university’s new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence will be offered through the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences. Approved by Morgan’s Board of Regents and the Maryland Higher Education Commission, the program is a reimagined version of the university’s former cloud computing degree.

The curriculum will focus on artificial intelligence models, intelligent agents, AI-powered cybersecurity, cloud computing applications, quantum machine learning, programming, mathematics, data science and computational theory.

Students will also complete hands-on projects, participate in undergraduate research and work with real-world AI applications. Morgan officials said the approach will help students build portfolios for internships, graduate study and careers in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, cybersecurity, cloud computing and data science.

The program will also emphasize responsible AI development, including fairness, bias, privacy, transparency, security and trustworthy systems. Students will receive support from faculty mentors, graduate students and an AI-powered advising platform created by Morgan’s Department of Computer Science.

Morgan currently offers 18 artificial intelligence courses, including reinforcement learning, natural language processing, agentic AI for cyber threat detection and quantum machine learning.

The Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management will also introduce Holistically Assessing Risks, or MGBU 363, this fall. The course is the first step toward a planned interdisciplinary Risk Management certificate.

Open to students across multiple majors, the course will examine cybersecurity threats, data privacy, financial uncertainty, operational disruptions and reputational risks.

University officials said both offerings reflect Morgan’s effort to align its academic programs with emerging technologies and employer needs while preparing graduates to lead in an innovation-driven economy. Both offerings are scheduled to launch during the fall semester.

Morgan State University Launching New Artificial Intelligence Degree This Fall was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

WNBA: MAY 31 Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington Accused NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With WNBA Players

Hip-Hop Wired
Air Max 95

Nike Music Exec Indicted For Stealing A Milli From The Swoosh Brand

Hip-Hop Wired
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
Rolling Loud 2026

Biggest Takeaways From Loe Shimmy’s New Album, ‘Pretty Girlz Run The World’

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Trending

Trending

Education  |  T.E. Thomas

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

RIH-Laaaaax Y'all: Rihanna Gives Fans Some RIH-lief From Unrelenting Pregnancy Rumors

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close