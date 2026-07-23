Daniel Erving: Cause Of Death Revealed Following Autopsy, Report Still Claims ‘No Foul Play’

Source: Dallas County Jail / Rowlet Police Department

The latest update in the tragic death of 18-year-old Daniel Erving may answer one question, but it’s also raising plenty of others.

According to ABCNews, an autopsy conducted by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences determined that Erving died from an accidental drowning after jumping into Lake Ray Hubbard in April. The report states that once Daniel went underwater and never resurfaced, the two teens who were with him disposed of his belongings instead of calling for help or notifying authorities. The medical examiner also concluded there are currently no signs of foul play, while leaving the door open for that determination to change if new evidence emerges.

That finding comes as the criminal investigation remains active and two Texas teens, 19-year-old Lucas Roper and a 17-year-old juvenile, continue to face felony charges for allegedly tampering with physical evidence after Erving’s death.

As BOSSIP previously reported, investigators say the teens left the lake after Daniel disappeared beneath the water, threw away his cellphone and clothing, and even deleted text messages before authorities began looking into the case. Roper allegedly admitted he panicked and erased his communications with Daniel because he feared getting into trouble.

Not surprisingly, Daniel’s family isn’t buying the official conclusion.

“A reasonably minded person would know that if you were not guilty of a crime, why would you throw away his phone, throw away his clothes and not call his mother,” Erving’s mother, Tameka Erving, said during a press conference on July 13. “I want justice for my son. I want justice for Daniel.”

Their attorney, Sean Daredia, said the family disagrees with the autopsy findings because the investigation is still ongoing and they’re conducting an independent investigation of their own. The skepticism isn’t hard to understand. Daniel’s loved ones have repeatedly pointed out that he was an honor roll student, a member of his high school’s swim team, and a strong athlete, making the circumstances surrounding his drowning difficult for them to accept.

While the autopsy officially classifies Daniel Erving’s death as accidental, the evidence tampering allegations and the family’s insistence that key questions remain unanswered, ensure this heartbreaking case is far from over.

Daniel Erving: Cause Of Death Revealed Following Autopsy, Report Still Claims ‘No Foul Play’ was originally published on bossip.com