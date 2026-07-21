Celebrity smile glow-ups we still can’t stop talking about

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When we talk about celebrity smile glow-ups, it is always about the stars who incorporated their teeth fixes into personal stories. While Cardi B incorporated hers into lyrics, Hilary Duff fixed the damage done due to performances. Veneers played a big part in enhancing the personal brands of Doja Cat and Tori Spelling.

According to a 2023 YouGov poll, 82% of Americans agree that the appearance of their teeth has a huge impact on confidence. When celebrities share their smile stories, it allows their fans to recognize themselves in the stories.

Cardi B Made Her New Teeth Part of Her Lyrics

Cardi B got her set of porcelain veneers after being featured on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Cardi B mentioned that people were talking about her teeth, and she did not want this to be a distraction from her abilities.

Her red carpet smile became a part of music industry history. In the song called “Bodak Yellow,” she rapped about getting money and fixing her teeth. This made her teeth transformation more memorable than many dazzling Hollywood grins.

If you’re looking to straighten crowded teeth and correct bite problems to improve both appearance and function, a Conway orthodontist can help. A consultation and exam can help patients explore treatment options.

Hilary Duff Fixed Teeth Damaged While Performing

Hilary Duff had a completely different story when it comes to teeth restoration. She mentioned that she injured her front teeth by hitting them with the microphone while performing on stage. Pieces of her two front teeth fell off during one of the concerts.

The dentist restored Hilary’s broken teeth that same day, since she had a lot to do. However, she decided to get veneers when she moved to Los Angeles. According to NewBeauty, Duff discussed the story publicly in 2007.

Doja Cat Shared Another Side of Famous Teeth Makeovers

Doja Cat got her porcelain veneers in 2021. Before getting the final veneers, she wore temporary ones, which were made in small pieces. While she was eating a cookie in her car, one of the pieces fell out.

This allowed her audience to see a less flattering aspect of the procedure before the final result. Her veneers helped to create an individual look, yet the cookie story made the process more human.

Tori Spelling Treated Her New Smile as a Comeback

Tori Spelling revealed her veneer treatment in 2024. The actress confessed she used to smile a lot during her early years as an actress, but she started neglecting her dental health and covering her mouth when she was talking.

Among the problems with her smile were discoloration and chipped teeth. Her dentist created her veneers that were bright enough, but natural at the same time.

Tori Spelling mentioned that even the temporary veneers raised her confidence. She considered her new smile to be the way she got her confidence back.

Why These Celebrity Smile Glow Ups Last

Cardi B owned the public discussion about veneers, but Hilary Duff had to fix her smile damaged during her successful career. Doja Cat revealed the imperfections of the process, and the personal story of Tori Spelling was revealed.

Every celebrity smile became recognizable for a different reason, but the best celebrity dental transformations show not only bright teeth but something personal about the person wearing them. To find more of the latest trending news, browse the rest of our website.